'I Didn't Talk To RCB Coaches': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

India's leading spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally opened up on how he felt when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn't bid for him despite promising to go all out during the 2022 IPL auction. In a recent interview, Chahal openly talked about his disappointment at the manner of his parting with RCB. Despite having a light hearted persona, Chahal overtly addressed his departure from the franchise.

