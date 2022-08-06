Hopeful that FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be successful Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 05 attended the ticketing launch and legends match of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. He took part in the official ticket launch for the same. “Ticketing has started today. I am hopeful that this U-17 Women's World Cup will be a big success,” he said.