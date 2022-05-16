Hockey India to conduct FIH Academy Level ‘2’ & ‘3’ Coaching Course 2022 in Bhubaneswar

After successfully conducting several editions of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (online), and Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' & Level '2' Coaching Course, Hockey India has now called for applications from interested and aspiring coaches to apply for the FIH Academy Level '2' & Level '3' Coaching Course 2022. The FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course 2022 is scheduled to take place between June 14 to June 20, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and 60 slots will be available for the course. The FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course 2022 is scheduled to be held between June 14 to June 22, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and 20 slots will be available for the course. There will be two batches of the FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course 2022, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for Batch 1 will take place between June 14 to June 17, while sessions for Batch 2 will take place from June June 17 to June 20, 2022. There will be two batches of the FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course 2022, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for the Batch 1 will take place from June 14 to June 18, while the sessions for Batch 2 will take place from June 18 to June 22, 2022. The confirmation of the dates of each candidate will be subject to availability and will be provided only by Hockey India. The interested candidates are required to submit their application before 1600 hours on May 22, 2022.