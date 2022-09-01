‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock

After securing a spot in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, star of the match Suryakumar Yadav said that he is ready to bat anywhere and added that it was a heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli as the former India captain bowed to Suryakumar after the innings came to an end. “It was a heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli. Because I’ve never seen it. I saw him not moving ahead and said let’s move ahead together. He has so much experience, I enjoyed batting with him. It is important to have someone experienced in a situation like this match. Because I may not have played so many games yet,” said Suryakumar in a post-match press conference.