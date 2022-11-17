Search icon
“He has leadership qualities…”, VVS Laxman heaps praises on Hardik Pandya

Team India Head Coach VVS Laxman on November 17 praised Hardik Pandya by saying that the new captain is a fabulous leader. He further added that he’s not only tactically good but also calm on the field. “He’s a fabulous leader. We have seen what he has done at Gujarat (Gujarat Titans) in IPL. Someone taking on the leadership role in the 1st year and winning the cup isn’t a mean achievement. He’s not only tactically good, but he’s also very calm on the field. That is very important when you are playing at the highest level because there will be situations where you will be under pressure and that is when as a leader you require to be calm,” said VVS Laxman.

