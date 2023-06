'He caught my hand...': Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on his ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

Naveen-Ul-Haq, has recently shed light on his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli. Notably both had an ugly fight during the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Haq, Kohli initiated the "fight" and forcefully grabbed his hands after match. The incident occurred during a match between LSG and RCB.