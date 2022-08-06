Haryana: Family goes over the moon after Bajrang Punia bags gold at CWG 2022

As wrestler Bajrang Punia stood at the first podium with his gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, his family back home went over the moon in Sonipat, Haryana, on August 06. The family was seen celebrating Bajrang Punia’s gold medal in wrestling. His parents expressed their happiness and said that they are happy as their son bagged a gold for the country. “My son has achieved a great feat. We are extremely happy that he won for the nation,” said the wrestler’s mother. “My son has won a gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games, he is very hardworking,” the wrestler’s father said.