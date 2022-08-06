Search icon
Haryana: Family, friends of wrestler Deepak Punia celebrate his gold at CWG in Jhajjar

In a yet another big win by an Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham, wrestler Deepak Punia bagged a gold medal on August 05. Soon after the win, the people in his native village Jhajjar were seen celebrating the gold with dances and hugs. The family and relatives of the wrestler expressed their happiness and were seen eagerly waiting to give a grand welcome to the athlete. “I am very happy that my son defeated a Pakistani player in the final,” the athlete’s father said.

