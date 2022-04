Harshal Patel refuses Riyan Parag's handshake post RCB vs RR match after heated face-off

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to keep their winning streak going. Rajasthan won by 29 runs at the Pune Stadium, defending a low total of just 144 runs. Riyan Parag and Kuldeep Sen, two young men, were the driving forces behind RR's success. The sweet taste of winning, however, turned bitter for Parag after he became involved in a furious brawl with RCB bowler Harshal Patel.