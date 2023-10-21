Hardik Pandya Injury Update Captain Rohit Sharma Assures No Major Damage In Hardik Pandyas Injury

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed the injury sustained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya suffered the injury during India's seven-wicket victory at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma revealed that Pandya pulled up sore but there is no significant damage.