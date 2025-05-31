GT Vs MI Live Ultimate Fans Of Mumbai Indians And Gujarat Titans On IPL 2025 Eliminator | Playoffs

GT Vs MI Live: Ultimate Fans Of Mumbai Indians And Gujarat Titans On IPL 2025 Eliminator | Playoffs Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Mumbai Indians today (May 30) in IPL 2025 Eliminator. The match, which will decide who’ll play against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mullanpur. It will start at 7:30 PM. Gujarat, in their 3 IPL appearances, have reached the final twice. They have played 3 playoff matches (excluding finals) and won twice, having an excellent winning rate of 66.67%. Mumbai, one of the most successful IPL teams with 5 trophies, have played 14 playoff matches (excluding finals) and won 8 of those, having a winning rate of 57.14%. Mumbai reached IPL finals 6 times and won 5. #ipl2025 #gtvsmi #gujarattitansvsmumbaiindians #gujarattitans #mumbaiindians #ipleliminator2025 #ipl2025playoffs #ipl #indianpremierleague #cricket #rohitsharma #hardikpandya #shubmangill #suryakumaryadav