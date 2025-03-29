GT Vs MI Live Match Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Match I IPL 2025 News I Live Cricket Match

GT Vs MI Live Match: Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Match I IPL 2025 News I Live Cricket Match MI Vs GT: Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with both teams looking for its first win of the season. GT vs MI Dream 11 fantasy team picks WICKETKEEPERS - Ryan Rickelton (C) BATTERS - Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan (VC) ALL ROUNDERS - Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya BOWLERS - Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, R. Sai Kishore Team Composition: GT 5-6 MI GT Vs MI Playing 11 GT playing 11 : Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj. MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Trent Boult