GT Vs DC Live Match: Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Live Match I IPL 2025 Live Cricket DC Vs GT Live Match: Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. This match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 74 matches will be played across 13 cities over the next two months as the IPL fever kicks off. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, respectively. Qualifier 2, on May 23, and the final on May 25, will be in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans are second in the points table with four wins and two losses in six matches. They suffered a defeat in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. They have lost a few players due to injury, and Shanaka has replaced the injured Phillips in the squad. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are the table toppers with five wins and a loss in six matches. They beat the Rajasthan Royals in the previous match in a thrilling super over. Starc was the player of the match for taking it to a super over with nine needed of the final over. He also bowled them to victory in the Super Over. This promises to be a closely fought game. GT Vs DC Fantasy 11 Prediction GT Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction WICKETKEEPERS - KL Rahul, Jos Buttler BATTERS - Sai Sudharshan (c), Shubhman Gill, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair ALL-ROUNDERS - Axar Patel (vc) BOWLERS - Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Team Composition: DC 6:5 GT GT Vs DC Playing 11 GT Playing 11: Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj DC Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), T Stubbs, J Fraser-McGurk/Faf Du Plesis , Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Yadav, AR Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, MM Sharma GT vs DC Pitch Report Three games have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025, all of which were won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score has been around 219. Fans can expect another high-scoring encounter on Saturday. Winning the toss and batting first could be a fruitful ploy, as fielding under the heat in the first innings of the afternoon fixture—and then chasing a massive total—won't be easy.