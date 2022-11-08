Good news for India! Rohit Sharma back in nets following forearm injury during practice session

In a much-needed relief to Indian cricket fans, Skipper Rohit Sharma got back to the practice session ahead of the crucial semi-final clash against England in T-20 World Cup. The ace batsman suffered a blow on the right forearm during a practice session. Finally, Rohit was seen sweating it out hard during the practice session in Adelaide. Men in Blue will lock horns with mighty England on November 10.