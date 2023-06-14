Ganguly vs Kohli Sourav Ganguly makes big statement reveals why he appointed Rohit as captain

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly makes big statement after India's WTC lose. He has expressed his surprise at Virat Kohli's unexpected decision to step down as the Test captain. Ganguly revealed that the BCCI was not prepared for Kohli's departure. Know the reason behind appointing Rohit Sharma as captain in this video.