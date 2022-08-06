Search icon
Focused on my game and achieved the goal: Wrestler Deepak Punia after clinching gold in CWG 2022

Indian grappler Deepak Punia won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Aug 05. Speaking about his achievement, Punia said, “I'm elated. I focused on my game & achieved my goal. It was a proud moment when our national anthem was played. I was a little nervous because on Aug 5, 2021, I lost bronze medal in the Olympics & today was the same date.” “I want to thank PM Modi for encouraging the players. He motivated me when I didn't get a medal in Olympics. So it was my responsibility to win a medal for our country,” he added.

