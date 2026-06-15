FIFA World Cup How Brazil Stayed Undefeated In Openers For 92 Years

The World Cup has been the grandest stage for the Selecao, a canvas upon which they have created a century-long masterpiece. Their fascinating story does not begin with the trophy lift, but with the opening whistle. In the inaugural tournament in 1930, Brazil arrived with great expectations, but political tensions within their own federation meant their squad was composed mostly of Rio de Janeiro-based players. They suffered defeat in their opening match against Yugoslavia, a setback that signalled the difficult road ahead. Four years later, at the 1934 World Cup, the opening match proved even more unforgiving. Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5 #fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2026 #brazil #goalfifa2026