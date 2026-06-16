FIFA World Cup 2026 Why Iran Was Ordered To Leave The US Right After New Zealand Draw

Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match in California on Monday. Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scored for Iran as they came from behind twice to salvage a point against New Zealand. However, not everything has been going smoothly for Iran. According to a report by The Associated Press, Iran was forced to leave the United States and return to Mexico’s Tijuana immediately after the match. Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei addressed the issue after the game. Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5