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Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:14 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 How Messi And Argentina Survived To Reach World Cup Final | ARG vs ENG

Argentina is heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final! Watch the full highlights as Lionel Messi engineered a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in a heart-stopping semifinal in Atlanta. After England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, it looked like they were heading to the final, but the reigning champions had other plans. Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martínez struck the stoppage-time winner to seal an incredible turnaround, with Messi providing assists for both goals.

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Argentina is heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final! Watch the full highlights as Lionel Messi engineered a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in a heart-stopping semifinal in Atlanta. After England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, it looked like they were heading to the final, but the reigning champions had other plans. Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martínez struck the stoppage-time winner to seal an incredible turnaround, with Messi providing assists for both goals.

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