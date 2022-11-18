SPORTS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Indian fans gears up for biggest football event of the year
'Ban Lyca Productions from India': Ajith Kumar fans express their anger after Vidaamuyarchi gets postponed from Pongal
IND vs AUS 5th Test: Rohit Sharma opts out of Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in BGT finale - Reports
IND vs AUS: Who is Beau Webster? Australia's Test debutant and new threat for India in Sydney
Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan offered him villain's role in Dabangg 2, he rejected film saying...
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani unveils new plan, says Reliance to develop AI infra in...
'Friends' fever: What if Joey and Pheobe got married? AI has imagined this for you! WATCH
PM Kisan Yojana 19th installment: These farmers are barred from benefits, others have to return money; details inside
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu film launched with pooja ceremony, fans say 'baap of all Indian films begins'
Sachin Tendulkar adds super luxurious Range Rover to his collection; check car price
Transforming AEC industry collaboration: A cloud architecture innovation story of Srinivasan Jayaraman
Who is Aashna Shroff, fashion influencer who got married to singer Armaan Malik?
Isha Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani at Jamnagar Refinery's 25th anniversary celebration, WATCH viral speech
Driving Innovation and Scaling Success: A discussion with Dheerender Thakur on leadership and technology
Revolutionising Healthcare HR: Sunny Jaiswal's Oracle HCM Cloud Innovation at Prospect Medical Holdings
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test? Gautam Gambhir's cryptic response hints at massive move
Aashna Shroff opts for orange lehenga for wedding with Armaan Malik; let's decode her bridal look
Nitish Kumar responds with folded hands to Lalu Yadav's 'doors open' remark, says...
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly slams Avinash Mishra, says 'you wanted to join hands with Karan Veer Mehra'
Revolutionising enterprise data management: A case study in real-time data integration by Piyush Bipinkumar Desai
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani, Maharashtra's biggest industrial land parcel sold to Reliance for Rs...
Pioneering 5G testing automation through AI innovation - Venkata Ramanaiah Chintha
Innovative medical device reliability: Akshay Gaikwad's Pythia tool implementation success
Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump in her first post of 2025, poses with KL Rahul: 'Looking forward to...'
Australia announce playing XI for Sydney Test against India; star player dropped, 31-year-old to make debut
Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award; check full list here
Australia captain Pat Cummins lauds Jasprit Bumrah, calls him...
Boney Kapoor says Allu Arjun was 'dragged, blamed' for fan's death at Pushpa 2 stampede case: 'It was only because..'
Vlogger takes mother to beauty salon for first time, delivers heartfelt message for parents, watch viral video
Hollywood actor John Capodice passes away
Kerala Lottery Result Today January 2, 2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN 554 winning numbers
At THIS zoo you can become a dog but with terms and conditions, can book private sessions for Rs...
THIS Indian airline is set to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers, details inside
Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff, shares dreamy wedding photos, singer says 'tu hi mera ghar'
Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey’s mother says her daughter never had boyfriend, Avinash Mishra REACTS
THESE 2 Indian cities are ranked among worst in Asia for traffic congestion, to cover 10 kms here it takes...
Vi to challenge Airtel, Mukesh Ambani's Jio with THIS service soon, plans to launch...
Video of woman walking with 'wolf-like' pet leaves social media stunned, watch here
Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, know what he is doing now...
This Indian actor was tourist guide, married 4 times, became Hollywood star, went bankrupt, his son died by suicide...
Meet man who heads Rs 1.66 lakh crore company that leads Pakistan's highly-regulated liquor business, famous for its...
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha welcome 2025 in Thailand, pose with extended family, photos go viral
Bangladesh: No relief for former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das as Chattogram court rejects bail plea
New York mass shooting: Another attack in US, at least 11 people shot at in Queens nightclub
Gravity Always Wins: A chronicle of 2024's space mishaps
BIG jackpot for Pakistan, finds treasure that might change fate of debt-ridden nation, it is...
Schools to remain close on THESE days in 2025, check full list here
Meet man who pursued BTech, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, currently posted in J-K, is now accused of...
Meet Shreenabh Agrawal, Indian genius who got AIR 3 in Class 10 Boards, has this OpenAI link, didn't go to IIT due to...
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram for FIRST time after her wedding with Prince Harry
Good news for Anil Ambani, Reliance Power makes BIG comeback as company's share price rise by...
Amid Konstas-Kohli row, Steve Smith makes BIG allegation about Yashasvi Jaiswal, says he...
Who was Debrina Kawam? New York subway fire victim's identity REVEALED
Lucknow Murder Tragedy: Man shoots video of lifeless bodies after killing his own mother and sisters, says...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY January 2, 2025 Live Updates: Winning Numbers For Shillong Teer, Morning Teer, Juwai Teer
Norovirus cases surge in US: What is it? Know symptoms, how it spreads and prevention tips
'Wish these abusers get...': Days before Delhi cafe owner’s suicide, estranged wife shared cryptic post, family says...
This actress rejected Shah Rukh Khan film, was compared to Madhuri Dixit, married a star cricketer; she is wife of...
Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana likely to be extradited to India, he was friends with...
Gujarat to have 34 districts, govt splits Banaskantha to create Vav-Tharad
Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? Here's what we know about US Army veteran accused in New Orleans attack
Kunal Kamra asks Blinkit CEO to reveal wages of delivery partners, criticises quick commerce platforms for...
GPay, Paytm, PhonePe, BharatPe users beware, THESE accounts may stop working due to...
Meet actress who saw failed marriage, was rejected by family, thrown out of apartment, now earns in crores; she is...
Hansal Mehta calls Lucky Baskhar producer Naga Vamsi 'arrogant', accuses him of 'borrowing liberally' from Scam
The Kardashians set to return for season 6 with 'year full of challenges', FIRST-look teaser released
IAS Tina Dabi and Athar Amir of 2016 batch get promoted, know about their current posting
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted Shloka Mehta necklace worth Rs 451 crore, Anant- Radhika received villa worth Rs...
Shiva Rajkumar defeats cancer, shares emotional message after surgery in US: 'I was scared...'
Javed Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's controversial remark on concert infrastructure in India: 'We receive so much...'
Is there a possible 'link' between Tesla Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack? Elon Musk claims...
New Year 2025 fitness resolutions: 5 weight loss goals for young adults
Meet IAS officer, who scored 60 % in class 12, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR 77, he is...
Meet woman, who left high-paying private job, battled serious health ailments, cracked UPSC exam to become...
'Living Nostradamus' who predicted COVID-19 has warned of World War III, natural disasters in 2025
IND vs AUS: Is Gautam Gambhir's position in jeopardy? Report raises concerns about head coach's future with Team India
Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s wedding, went to jail after going bankrupt, brother of billionaire
DNA TV Show: How UP CM Yogi Adityanath made Ganga water fit for rituals ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses Yoga, pays respect to Guru Nanak, netizens say 'crossover ho gaya'
'Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai': Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal brutally trolled for sharing New Year celebration video
Who could be the eager 'interim Indian captain' dubbing himself as Mr fix-it? All signs point to a familiar figure
Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued 10 days after falling into borewell, dies
This superstar actress, mother of 2, was forced into prostitution, left abandoned by husband, died penniless at...
Two school girls drag, pull hair each other hair over same boy in UP
After tariff hike, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's AGR rises over 14% in 3 months to Rs...
Virat Kohli ends feud with Sam Konstas? India great poses with Australian debutant's brothers ahead of Sydney Test
Who is IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar? Gold medalist appointed CEO of UIDAI, he is from...
IND vs AUS: Why are matches played in Sydney called Pink Test? Here’s all you need to know
Nita Ambani channels her inner diva as she welcomes 2025 in kaftan gown worth Rs...
Meet man, IIM grad, who is set to lead Rs 2280000000 bank as...
Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; Amitabh Bachchan shares his deepest regret: 'Jaya ne kiya...'
Rashid Khan to replace Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans skipper for IPL 2025? Franchise’s post sparks rumours
Katrina Kaif gives barbie vibes in polka dot mini dress for New Year’s Eve celebration, it costs Rs...
Total Eclipse To Saturn's 'Disappearing' Rings: List of astronomical events to watch out in 2025
This Shah Rukh Khan’s movie featuring 2 famous actresses earned Rs 191 crore, but was still considered a flop
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sydney pitch curator provides major insights on wicket ahead of 5th IND vs AUS Test
Shahid Kapoor gives the ultimate Amitabh Bachchan vibe in Deva first look
From Shloka Mehta's Rs 451 cr necklace to Nita Ambani's Rs 240 cr jet: 7 most expensive things owned by Ambani's
This is world's most haunted place where village disappeared in 24 hours, it is located in...
Republic Day Parade 2025 Tickets: Know price, when, where and how to buy
Shweta Tiwari finally clarifies if she is married to Vishal Aditya Singh: 'Main already...'