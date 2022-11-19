FIFA World Cup 2022 Football fever grips Kerala Messi Neymar cutouts installed in Kottayam

Ahead of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup, football fever gripped Kerala. Several posters and cutouts of football legends Messi and Neymar were installed in Kottayam. As FIFA World Cup is round the corner, shops are flooded with flags, and jerseys of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and England. Brazil has been the most successful team with 5 World Cup titles. FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18.