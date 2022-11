FIFA World Cup 2022: All eyes on Qatar as the football festival kicks off

A total of 64 matches will be played in 29 days at the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning today. The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see a total of 32 teams from five confederations. The teams will compete for the biggest prize in football. In today's opening match under Group A, host Qatar will face Ecuador at 9:45 PM (NST).