Exclusive Interview: Farmer’s daughter Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG 2022

Daughter of a farmer who also owns grocery shop, Bindyarani Devi made the nation proud after she clinched the silver medal in her debut Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old displayed calmness and confidence on her way to wearing silver by lifting a total of 202kg in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting final.