Exclusive: India's first NBA player, Satnam Singh shares why he left basketball and joined wrestling

Satnam Singh is a remarkable athlete, having had success in both basketball and wrestling. He was born in India and began playing basketball at a young age. His size, strength, and athleticism quickly caught the attention of scouts and he soon became one of the top high school basketball players in the country. This led to him being drafted into the NBA by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, becoming the first Indian player to be drafted into the league. However, despite his success on the basketball court, Singh decided to leave the sport and pursue a career in wrestling.

