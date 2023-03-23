'End of ODI career': Suryakumar Yadav brutally trolled after three golden ducks against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav registered his third consecutive golden duck in the 3rd ODI against Australia. In the 36th over of India's innings, the right-handed batter was bowled by Ashton Agar. With his dismissal in the final match, Yadav set an unwanted record of three consecutive golden ducks. Fans were understandably frustrated with Yadav's poor performance. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment.