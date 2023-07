Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

cre Trending Videos

Pakistan A wins it second consecutive Emerging Teams Asia Cup title. Pakistan A emerged victorious with a resounding 128-run win over India A in Colombo. The match was set ablaze by the fiery century from Tayyab Tahir, complemented by a stellar three-wicket haul from Sufiyan Muqeem.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile