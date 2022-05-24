Eden Gardens ready to host IPL 2022 Playoffs

Eden Gardens is ready to host IPL 2022 ahead of the playoffs. Bengal Cricket Association Secretary Snehashish Ganguly on May 23 informed that all the tickets are already sold out. “We are absolutely ready for hosting 2 IPL matches. Kolkata crowd is always special and when there is a gap of 2 years, you can expect eagerness. All tickets are sold out,” the secretary said.