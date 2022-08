DOTA 2 team captain Moin Ejaz receives grand welcome in Kolkata

DOTA 2 team captain Moin Ejaz arrived in Kolkata from Birmingham, UK after the completion of Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 10. Speaking to ANI, Moin said, “I am very happy with the kind of support people have given to me during Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022. I got bronze this time, but will try for gold next year.”