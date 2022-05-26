Delighted to see people’s participation at Eden Gardens during IPL playoffs WB Governor

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 25 enjoyed an IPL match in Eden Gardens while talking to ANI he said that the people of West Bengal have so much love for sportsmanship. He also stated that Eden Gardens will inspire those who believe in sports.“What I have seen in these two days (May 24 & May 25) at Eden Gardens was amazing. The sportsmanship of the people of Bengal was visible, and I was delighted to see their participation,” he added.