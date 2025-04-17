DC vs RR Highlights Delhi Capitals Crush Rajasthan Royals In Super Over | RR vs DC | IPL 2025

KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc starred as DC defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2025! Starc bowled a brilliant final over in regulation, defending 9 runs as RR ended on 188/4 while chasing 189. Earlier, DC posted 188/5 with solid knocks from Abhishek Porel (49), KL Rahul (38), Axar Patel (34 off 14), and Tristan Stubbs (34* off 18). A 23-run final over from Sandeep Sharma boosted DC’s total. In the Super Over, DC held their nerve and sealed the win with two balls to spare in the first Super Over of the season!