DC vs GT Highlights: Sai, Gill Help GT Beat DC By 10 Wickets | GT vs DC Highlights IPL 2025; Cricket Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered a record-breaking 205-run unbeaten opening stand as Gujarat Titans (GT) crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets in IPL 2025. Chasing 200, Sudharsan smashed 108* (61) and Gill remained unbeaten on 93* (53), overshadowing KL Rahul’s brilliant 112* (65). Despite DC’s 199/3, GT's dominant chase sealed their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs alongside RCB and PBKS. Watch how DC’s bowlers struggled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. GT Vs DC Playing 11 Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna