Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Danish Kaneria talks about who is better batter between Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?

In an exclusive interview, Pakistani former cricketer, Danish Kaneria talks about who is better batter between Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.