CWG 2022 Will try to continue my good performance says Vinesh Phogat after clinching gold

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in the Women's Freestyle 53 kg Nordic category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She defeated Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Sri Lanka at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Aug 06. Speaking about her achievements, Phogat said, “It was a good feeling when people were supporting us (inside the stadium). Today I was able to execute what I learned during my training &will try to continue my good performance in upcoming competitions.”