CWG 2022: Sonalben Patel clinches bronze in Para Table Tennis women's singles

India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Aug 06. Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3.) Speaking to ANI, Sonalben Patel said, “I am very happy as it is my first medal in singles at Commonwealth Games. I dedicate this medal to my husband, family, coach and all countrymen.”