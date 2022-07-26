CWG 2022 Indian Para Athletes aim to increase country’s medal count

Indian Para atheletes are aiming to increase the country’s overall medal count. Speaking about the preparations, para table tennis player, Bhavina Patel said, “I am excited for Commonwealth Games. Won't take any pressure as it affects the game. I will give my best as I did during Tokyo Olympics. I want my medal tally to have a Commonwealth Games medal Similarly, Class 3 category para Table tennis player, Sonal Patel said, “This is the second time that I am playing in the Commonwealth Games. I practice for 7 hours every day. Everyone has worked so hard, so this time more medals will come from India.” “I am very excited to participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, this is my first as a player. I've been preparing for the last 6-8 months to get gold here. Thanks to the Sports Authority of India & the Govt of India, said another Para Table Tennis player Raj Aravindan.