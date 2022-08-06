CWG 2022 Indian grappler Divya Kakran clinches bronze in women’s 68 kg wrestling

Indian grappler Divya Kakran clinched a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 68 kg in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga here at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Aug 05. Speaking about her achievement, Kakran said, “This is my second bronze medal in Commonwealth Games. I wanted to win gold this time but couldn't. I will continue to work hard and give my best in upcoming competitions.”