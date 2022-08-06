Search icon
CWG 2022: Indian grappler Anshu Malik clinches silver in Women's 57kg wrestling

Grappler Anshu Malik won the silver medal in the Women's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday. Malik faced 3-7 defeat against Nigeria's Adekuoroye in the gold medal match. Malik bagged the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Speaking about her achievement, Malik said, “I'm happy that I won a silver medal for the country in my first Commonwealth Games. I thank PM Modi for always encouraging & motivating the players. I'll try to perform better in upcoming competitions.”

