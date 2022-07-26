CWG 2022 Indian boxers sweat it out in Birmingham to prepare for

The Indian Boxing contingent comprising 12 boxers which includes four women and eight men arrived here at Birmingham to compete in Commonwealth Games 2022. With the aim to win medals for the country at the event, the pugilists wasted no time and started their practice sessions. Just before the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian boxers were training in Belfast (the capital of Northern Ireland) for the past two weeks.