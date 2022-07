CWG 2022: Indian Badminton team sweats it out ahead of opening game

As the Commonwealth Games 2022 is around the corner, the Indian Badminton Team held an intense practice session in Birmingham. This year, the Indian Badminton team consists of 10 players. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead Indian women’s contingent. On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth will lead the men’s team.