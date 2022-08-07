CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel wins historic gold in Para Table Tennis women's singles

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patelwon the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Aug 06. Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). “I am happy with my performance. Next, my target is 2024 Para Olympics. I'm excited to meet PM Modi. I dedicate this medal to my family, coach, friends, and all Indians,” said Bhavina Patel.