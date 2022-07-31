CWG 2022: Anurag Thakur sends sincere congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on her gold-winning lift

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on July 30 Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to weightlifter competing in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham “Heartfelt congrats to all weightlifters, especially to Mirabai Chanu on winning gold and setting a record. Congrats to Sanket Sargar on silver and Gururaja Poojary on bronze. No other leader interacts as much with players as PM Modi does,” said Anurag Thakur.