CSK Vs SRH Highlights: Kamindu Mendis Helps SRH To 5 Wicket Win Over CSK | CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Reddy Guide SRH to 5-Wicket Victory Over CSK in Chase of 155 Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Reddy led SRH to a commanding 5-wicket victory against CSK in the chase of 155. Earlier, Harshal Patel delivered a stellar performance with a four-wicket haul as SRH restricted CSK to 154/10 after opting to bowl first. Dewald Brevis top-scored for CSK with a quickfire 42 off 25 balls, while Ayush Mhatre continued his impressive IPL form with a handy 30 off 18 balls before falling to Pat Cummins. For SRH, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets each, while Kamindu Mendis and Mohammed Shami claimed a scalp apiece, ensuring a dominant bowling performance. In the chase, Mendis and Reddy kept their composure, guiding their team home with 5 wickets to spare. CSK vs SRH – Playing XIS Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana. CSK Impact Players – Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami. SRH Impact Players – Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.