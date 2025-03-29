CSK vs RCB Highlights RCB Crush CSK By 50 Runs | RCB vs CSK Highlights; M S Dhoni Batting IPL 2025

CSK vs RCB Highlights: RCB Crush CSK By 50 Runs | RCB vs CSK Highlights; M S Dhoni Batting IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Dhoni's Fightback as CSK Chase 197 Runs | RCB Set the Target at MA Chidambaram In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a fierce battle to chase down 197 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MS Dhoni is at the crease, but with CSK at eight wickets down, they are on the brink of defeat in this thrilling chase. RCB posted a challenging total of 196/7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. Rajat Patidar played a match-defining knock, top-scoring with 51 runs off 32 balls. Key contributions came from Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14), while Tim David’s explosive cameo of 22* off 8 balls, including three consecutive sixes, gave RCB the late boost they needed. CSK’s bowlers fought hard, with Noor Ahmad leading the charge, taking 3 wickets for 36 runs. Matheesha Pathirana also bagged two important wickets in the middle overs. As MS Dhoni looks to anchor CSK's chase, can he pull off another iconic IPL finish? Or will RCB seal the win? Watch all the action from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK Vs RCB Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact Players: Rahul Tripathi Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal. Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal #cskvsrcb #rcbvscsk #ipl2025 #ipl #cskvsrcb #rcbvscsk #chennaisuperkings #royalchallengersbengaluru #ruturajgaikwad #viratkohli #msdhoni #rajatpatidar #cricket #sports