CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Kolkata Defeats Chennai By 6 Wickets To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders (147/4) beat Chennai Super Kings (144/6) by 6 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Chasing 145 for victory, KKR cross the finish line with 9 balls to spare. Skipper Nitish Rana ends the match with a boundary off Tushar Deshpande as he remains unbeaten on 57.