CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai enters IPL 2023 final after defeating Gujarat

Chennai Super Kings are through to their 10th IPL final. They beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs with the latter being all out for 157 chasing a target of 173. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got a big let off early on when he was caught at midwicket in the second over and the delivery was declared a no ball.