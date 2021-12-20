CP Delhi inaugurates 7th Yamuna Trophy cricket tournament

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday inaugurated 7th edition of “Yamuna Trophy” cricket tournament, which is organised by Indian Media Welfare Association in coordination with East District police at Cricket Stadium, Commonwealth Games Village. The CP also planted a tree on the premises before the start of the match. A total of 24 matches will be played between the teams of various departments i.e. Delhi Police, Judges, MHA, Railways, Customs, MCD, IRS etc. over the period of approximately 3 and a half months and the tournament will conclude on March 31, 2022. On this occasion, a painting competition for school children was also organised with a view to create awareness for environment protection. Several school children participated in the painting competition and prizes were also distributed to the winners.