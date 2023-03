Controversy: Ravi Shastri's remark is 'Rubbish', says Indian Captain Rohit Sharma | Ind vs Aus

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reacted strongly to former coach Ravi Shastri's comment. Shastri previously said that the Indian team lost in Indore due to "overconfidence". Rohit Sharma termed Shastri's remarks as "rubbish" and minced no words while calling him an "outsider".