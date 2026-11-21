Congress News Keep Politics Sports Separate Imran Masood Warned Over Siraj Exclusion Comment
Congress MPs clash over Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s Test XI. Ranjeet Ranjan tells Imran Masood to keep politics out of cricket. Masood alleges religious bias after Siraj misses first New Zealand Test.
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Congress MPs clash over Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s Test XI. Ranjeet Ranjan tells Imran Masood to keep politics out of cricket. Masood alleges religious bias after Siraj misses first New Zealand Test.