Champions Trophy: Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announced; India To Face Pakistan In Dubai On... The ICC has announced the full schedule of the Champions Trophy. The India vs Pakistan group stage game is set to be played on February 23. The Champions Trophy tournament kicks off on Feb 19. Hybrid model to be followed, matches split between Pakistan, UAE. India's three league-stage games will take place in Dubai. In case India qualify for the final, the match will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.