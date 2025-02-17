Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan Ready To Accept Hybrid Model But Places This Condition Before ICC

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Ready To Accept Hybrid Model But Places This Condition Before ICC PCB is reportedly willing to accept a Hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy if ICC implements the same policy for all ICC events going till 2031. The Champions Trophy schedule is yet to be announced with less than three months left. PCB and it's chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier denied a hybrid model for Champions Trophy. India has already refused to go to Pakistan due to security concerns. PCB chief had also said that India not playing cricket in Pakistan is unacceptable. The ICC board meeting on this issue concluded without reaching a consensus.